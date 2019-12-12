Home

Kenneth Allen Sazama

Kenneth Allen Sazama Obituary
Kenneth Allen Sazama FORT WORTH --Kenneth Allen Sazama, born on July 28, 1970, passed away November 8, 2019. SERVICE: Kenneth will be remembered in a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Thurs, Dec 12 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2100 N Davis Dr, Arlington 76012. He was a 1989 graduate of Lamar HS & proudly served 3 1/2 yrs in the USAF. SURVIVORS: his parents, John & Edie Sazama; sister, Kelly Sazama; brothers, Brian & Craig Ostrander; & his nephews & niece, Luke, Ethan & Madeleine. FORT WORTH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS 8808 Camp Bowie West Blvd Suite 170 Fort Worth, Texas 76116 817-753-0000
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
