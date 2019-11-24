|
Kenneth Alton Majka ARLINGTON--Longtime Arlington resident, Kenneth Alton Majka, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2100 N. Davis, Arlington. Burial: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Moore Memorial Garden, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you say a silent prayer on Kenneth's behalf, share any kind memories you may have of Ken, and consider a memorial donation for camper scholarships to Worth Ranch through the Brazos Club, Campership Fund, to David Moller at P.O. Box 8596, Fort Worth, TX 76124. Kenneth was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Savannah, Ga., to Lorene Elam Majka and Walter Charles Majka. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1969. He was a member of the varsity football team in '67 and '68. He received his Bachelor's '73 and his Master's of Business Administration '74 from the University of Texas at Arlington. Ken was devoted to Linda, his wife of 46 years. Early in their marriage, they endured eating beans and franks together while saving for their future home. They grew, learned and enjoyed life together often commenting on how lucky they had been. Their two daughters are Staci and Rebecca. Ken took much pride in the individual successes of his daughters and their families. He especially loved his grandchildren and cherished moments with all of his family. He loved Grandparent Road Trips. He wrote plays for each trip. He loved sketching with his girls and later his grandkids. Joyful memories of telling the never-ending "Francis the Fairy" story, giving "rocky-rocks," and all the fun family vacations are embedded in the lives of each family member. Ken was a veteran member or the Boy Scouts of America, being active in the local Longhorn Council and Cross Timbers District for more than 60 years. He was very proud of being an Eagle Scout for 52 years. Ken was the recipient of the prestigious Silver Beaver Award and District Award of Merit. He received the Vigil Honor and Founders Award from the Order of the Arrow, scouting's honor society. He enjoyed helping scouting in various capacities, including adult workdays at Worth Ranch. Ken always smiled when acquaintances told him that when they saw a Scout, they thought of him. He was proud of such an association. He tried to live by the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law in his daily life. Ken's longtime hobby was his collection of Scout memorabilia. His interest in Boy Scout history was exhibited by his working as a curator in the Worth Ranch Scout Camp museum and being a founder of the Longhorn Council Historic Society. He volunteered at the National Boy Scout Museum in Irving and the BSA National Headquarters. Ken was a vice president of Colonial Savings, Fort Worth, Texas, from 1993-2017. He served as the compliance manager and corporate secretary along with other positions. Ken was past president of Neighborhood Opportunities of Fort Worth and director of Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth; both nonprofit organizations help individuals achieve home ownership. He served on the Tarrant County Salvation Army Board of Directors. Ken was a longtime member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Arlington. Ken enjoyed reading, telling corny jokes and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, dry wit, knowledge of history and trivia, great integrity, his strong opinion and tremendously kind heart. He will be missed by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda Majka; daughters, Staci Crim (Matt), Rebecca McCain (Richard); grandchildren, Natalie and Julianne Crim, Samantha and Riley McCain; brother, Donald Majka (Ora); and sister, Catherine Williams (Randy).
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019