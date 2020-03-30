|
Kenneth Buress Johnson FORT WORTH--Ken Johnson of Fort Worth passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held but limited to immediate family due to the current pandemic. Ken was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Bald Prairie where he lived until he joined the Coast Guard in 1946. Once discharged, he worked for Western Electric as an electrician. Ken never met a stranger and worked in sales for most of his career throughout the Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Odessa areas. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Essie Wiegand; father, Vernon "Hop" Johnson; sister, Beverly McGuire ; and daughter, Karan McNew. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol; sister, Gloria Spiller; daughters, Donna Hanover (Doug), Angela Madeley (Steve), Debbie Machalec (Kirk), Beverly Dixon; sister, Kathleen Dawson (Jimmy); son, Marty Dixon; as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 30, 2020