Kenneth Charles Walker FORT WORTH--Kenneth Charles Walker passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Monday, May 4, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Hwy, Arlington, Texas, 76001. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gloria Kerr Walker; sons, Marcus Butler (Audrey), Keith Kerr (Chonqualia), Kenneth Kerr (De'Nise); daughters, Ki'Ana Walker-White (Zachary), Keon Walker; sisters, Cheryl Walker, Michelle Barnes (Dwight); brother, Bruce K. Walker; grandchildren, DeMarcus, Marquis, Cody, Kevonrick, Kiera, Kayne, Kairi, Gaven, Trinity, Kayce, Heaven, Lacy and Ernest Jr.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
