Kenneth Dale Hughes BURLESON--Kenneth Dale Hughes, 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, after a long illness. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the . Kenneth was born June 22, 1939, in Grandview, Texas, to Heck and Lena Hall Hughes. He was the youngest of four children. He married Netta Lee Marbut in Grandview on Nov. 30, 1956. They had four children. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Burleson. Kenneth worked in the grocery business as a food broker for most of his career. He enjoyed meeting people and never forgot a face. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed playing cards and socializing with all of his friends at the Burleson Senior Activity Center. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Netta Lee Marbut; and daughter, Patricia Lee Scott. SURVIVORS: Children, Brian (Cathy) Hughes, Van (Gina) Hughes, both of Burleson, Lisa Hirmon and (Patrick) Webb of Celina; sister-n-law, Jerry Sadler; brother-in-law, Doyle (Mary) Marbut; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; best friend and loving partner, Jean Hash of Burleson who was by his side everyday; and numerous loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020