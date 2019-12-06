Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenneth Darrell Williams


1955 - 2019
Kenneth Darrell Williams Obituary
Kenneth Darrell Williams ARLINGTON--Kenneth Darrell "Ken" Williams, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his mother in heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Dallas. SERVICE: Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: Memorial gifts may be made to Cancer Care Services, 623 S. Henderson St., Fort Worth, Texas 76104 and/or The Grace Place in Arlington. Ken was born on July 11, 1955 in National City, Calif. to John Edward Williams and Margaret Helen Smith Williams. An Arlington resident for the majority of his life, he graduated from Arlington High School in 1974. Ken was a member of the Arlington Garden Club, and Grace Place of Arlington. He was an avid bird lover. Ken enjoyed serving his church and others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Helen Smith Williams in 2011. SURVIVORS: father, John Williams and wife, Gloria; sister, Linda Jaquess and husband, Tim; brother, Ron Williams and wife, Deb; nieces, Michelle Causey and husband, Phillip, Jamie Bartling and husband, Dustin; great-niece, Grace Jaquess; and soon to arrive, Everly Williams; nephews, Daryl Jaquess, and Peyton Williams and wife, Calli; and his beloved dog, Taz.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
