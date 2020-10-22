1/1
Kenneth Drinkwater
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Drinkwater
October 20, 2020
Roanoke, Texas - Kenneth John Drinkwater (59), of Roanoke, Texas passed away on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling a brain infection. He was born on May 24, 1961 in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Ken is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Amanda, son Daniel, sister Patricia Gigliotti and her husband Kevin, his mother Dolores Drinkwater, several nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Betty White. He was predeceased by his father George Drinkwater. The family asks that in honor of Ken, donations be made to the American Brain Foundation: www.americanbrainfoundation.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved