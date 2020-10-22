Kenneth Drinkwater
October 20, 2020
Roanoke, Texas - Kenneth John Drinkwater (59), of Roanoke, Texas passed away on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling a brain infection. He was born on May 24, 1961 in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Ken is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Amanda, son Daniel, sister Patricia Gigliotti and her husband Kevin, his mother Dolores Drinkwater, several nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Betty White. He was predeceased by his father George Drinkwater. The family asks that in honor of Ken, donations be made to the American Brain Foundation: www.americanbrainfoundation.org
