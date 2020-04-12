|
|
Kenneth Edward Noveroske FORT WORTH--Kenneth Edward Noveroske, 79, went to the hands of Jesus, Saturday, April 4, 2020. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at DFW National Cemetery. Ken was born Oct. 5, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mich. He attended UI before enlisting in the military to the 7th Army in Germany. In Fort Worth as a radio talk show call-in participant, he also had a nine- year cable access TV show called "Time to Blow the Whistle." As a 20 year Tarrant Red, White and Blue Ribbon Patriot for Liberty - Fairness, he was a PCT Chair/poll worker. At Forest Park Baptist, he playing guitar/banjo, he loved Sun/Wed worship, Bible Study, and church events and will be sorely missed. Ken was preceded by parents, Edward and Dorothy Noveroske, brothers, Arthur and Charles Noveroske. SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia Novesoke; sister, Marge Robison; step-sons, Jim and Zack Kent, spiritual son, Bill Rafferty, and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020