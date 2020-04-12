Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amalla Funeral Home
5210 Mccart Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 924-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Noveroske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward Noveroske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Edward Noveroske Obituary
Kenneth Edward Noveroske FORT WORTH--Kenneth Edward Noveroske, 79, went to the hands of Jesus, Saturday, April 4, 2020. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at DFW National Cemetery. Ken was born Oct. 5, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mich. He attended UI before enlisting in the military to the 7th Army in Germany. In Fort Worth as a radio talk show call-in participant, he also had a nine- year cable access TV show called "Time to Blow the Whistle." As a 20 year Tarrant Red, White and Blue Ribbon Patriot for Liberty - Fairness, he was a PCT Chair/poll worker. At Forest Park Baptist, he playing guitar/banjo, he loved Sun/Wed worship, Bible Study, and church events and will be sorely missed. Ken was preceded by parents, Edward and Dorothy Noveroske, brothers, Arthur and Charles Noveroske. SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia Novesoke; sister, Marge Robison; step-sons, Jim and Zack Kent, spiritual son, Bill Rafferty, and many nephews, nieces and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -