Kenneth Edward Noveroske FORT WORTH--Kenneth Edward Noveroske, 79, graduated to the hands of Jesus Saturday, April 4, 2020. VIEWING: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Amalla Funeral Home. Interment: 9 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, in DFW National Cemetery. Kenneth was born Oct. 5, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mich. Ken lived, worked, played music for his own band The Nomads of Michigan City, Ind., and attended UI before enlisting in the Army for Germany. In Fort Worth as a radio talk show call-in participant, he also had a nine- year cable access TV show called "Time to Blow the Whistle." As a 20-year Tarrant Red, White and Blue Ribbon Patriot for Liberty-fairness, he was a PCT Chair/Poll worker. At Forest Park Baptist, playing guitar/banjo, he loved Sun./Wed. worship, Bible Study, and church events and will be sorely missed. Ken was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Dorothy Noveroske; brothers, Arthur and Charles Noveroske. SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia Noveroske; sister, Marge Robison; stepsons, Jim and Zack Kent; spiritual son, Bill Rafferty; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020