Kenneth Elmon Kerby NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Kenneth Elmon Kerby, loving husband, father, and Papa, passed away at age 63. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the chapel at NorthWood Church, 1870 Rufe Snow Drive in Keller. Lunch and a time of sharing and celebration will follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the NorthWood Church Kids Ministry where he and his entire family have served for many years. Ken was born May 28, 1956, in Brownwood, Texas, to Elmon and Aurelia Sanford Kerby. He received his marketing degree from Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth in 1978, and retired from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after over 35 years in advertising sales. On March 28, 1981, he married Diana Lynn Eldridge. They raised one son, Jonathan, and two daughters, Kristen and Madison. He lovingly stepped into the Papa role with his two grandsons, Eli and Rhett. Ken was a man of relationships and integrity. He loved playing golf, playing the piano, camping, watching sports of all kinds, and doing just about anything with his family. Ken loved to travel; family trips were a priority. Ken was known for his kindness, integrity and building lifelong relationships. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Elmon, and his mother, Aurelia. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Diana; his children, Jonathan and wife, Kristi, Kristen, and Madison; his grandsons, Eli and Rhett; his brothers, Steve and wife, Mona, and Dave; and lifelong friend, Ric and wife, Linda Dudley. His extended family, lifelong friends and co-workers will miss him greatly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020