Kenneth Eugene Morris KENNEDALE -- Kenneth Eugene Morris went to be with his Lord on February 17, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be at Rush Creek Christian Church, 2401 SW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, Texas on February 23 at 2 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Born September 14, 1938 in El Reno, Okla. Ken retired from the Army in 1989 after nearly 30 years, served in Viet Nam, and his last assignment was with Company A, 249th Signal Battalion in Fort Worth. Ken enjoyed mechanic work, restoring antique tractors and fixing just about anything. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived by his wife, Debbi Morris; sister, Yvonne Pitts; brother-in-law, Ed Lewis; children, Judy Gassiot and husband, Andrew, Cindy Haney and husband, Ken, Jerry Morris and wife, Maria; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends who will miss him. LONE STAR CREMATION 1804 Owen Ct., Suite 112 Mansfield, Texas 76063 Phone: (817) 546-0108 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019