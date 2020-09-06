1/1
Kenneth Eugene Wood
1939 - 2020
Kenneth Eugene Wood
October 11, 1939 - August 20, 2020
Houston, TX - Kenneth Eugene Wood, 80, passed away on August 20, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Kenneth was born October 11, 1939, in Northville, Michigan.
Ken was a man larger than life. He strived to do and be better at everything he tried. He had a distinguished flying career in the U.S> Army and also with Air America. He served his country while flying in Vietnam from 1963 and 1964 and as an instructor pilot at Fort Wolters in Mineral Wells, Texas. After serving ten years of active duty he continued to serve our country and returned to Southeast Asia with Air America starting in 1968 in Thailand, through the evacuation of Saigon, Vietnam, in April 1975.
Upon graduation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1978, Kenneth became a logistics support representative for the F-16 fighter aircraft at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas. His tenure culminated in being selected as the F-16 Deputy Program Director for the Venezuelan contract. After a short hiatus with the acquisition of General Dynamics by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics at the same facility, Ken continued with the F-16 Program and retired after 30 years.
Ken is survived by his five children, Bryan, Linda, and Tanya, all of Fort Worth, his daughter, Karen, of Long Island, New York, and his son, Jon, of Frisco. Ken has two grandchildren, Stephani Abbot and Ryan Wood and three great-grandchildren, all of Clarksville, Tennessee. Ken is also survived by his wife, Le and her children, Janet and Robert of Houston, Texas.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Forest Ridge Funeral Home.
Services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Forest Ridge Funeral Home Memorial Park Chapel, North Richland Hills, Texas, www.forestridge-fh.com




Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
SEP
9
Service
11:30 AM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Memories & Condolences
