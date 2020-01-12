Home

Kenneth F. Moon FORT WORTH--Ken Moon passed away the night of Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, with family by his side. SERVICE: The family will be having a private celebration of life for Ken. MSgt (Ret) Kenneth "Ken" F. Moon was born April 17, 1947, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Kenneth and Frances Moon. His family moved to Sarasota, Fla., when he was a small boy. As he grew, he felt an urgent sense of duty and joined the Air Force during the height of the Vietnam War. A highly regarded technician and leader, he retired in 1991 after serving 26 years. An avid family man, Ken never missed a family event. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Frances Moon; brothers, Mike Moon and Bill Barr; brother-in-law, Bobby Smith; and granddaughter, Ashlee McDonald. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived by his wife, Gloria Moon; sisters, Sharon (Larry) Walker, Judy Smith; kids, Michelle (Greg) McDonald, Melodie (Harry) Ward, Kenneth (LeighAnn Snuggs) Moon, Priscilla (Travis) Cravens, Nichole Jones; grandchildren, Katrina (Matt) Wells, Brittany (Brian) Hall, David (Allison) Crow, Joey (Brittany Seals) Ward, Alashia Cravens, Justin Ward, Grable Moon, Wyatt Cravens; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
