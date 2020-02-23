|
Kenneth Forehand HURST--Kenneth Forehand, 78, of Hurst passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Burial follows in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home. Kenneth was born in Royse City, Texas, to Alvin and Thula Forehand who preceded him in death. He retired after 50 years of service with an envelope company. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynne; his daughter, Laurie White and husband, Eric; his son, Brad and wife, Lacey; his grandchildren, Merrick and Mason Seekins, Boston and Haven Forehand; and his sister, Sandy Gillick.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020