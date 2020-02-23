Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Forehand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Forehand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Forehand Obituary
Kenneth Forehand HURST--Kenneth Forehand, 78, of Hurst passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Burial follows in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home. Kenneth was born in Royse City, Texas, to Alvin and Thula Forehand who preceded him in death. He retired after 50 years of service with an envelope company. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynne; his daughter, Laurie White and husband, Eric; his son, Brad and wife, Lacey; his grandchildren, Merrick and Mason Seekins, Boston and Haven Forehand; and his sister, Sandy Gillick.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -