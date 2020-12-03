Kenneth Foreman

October 30, 1940 - November 18, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Kenneth Wayne Foreman passed away November 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at age 80. He was a veteran, business owner, and beloved husband and father.

Graveside: 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Ken was born October 30, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas to William and Vera Foreman. Ken grew up in Keller and graduated from Keller High School. Ken joined the Air Force and was stationed in Mississippi repairing medical equipment. He attended UT Arlington and worked in sales for many years before starting his own consulting company for the rental car industry. Ken was a Freemason for over 50 years and belonged to Moslah Shrine. He was also commissioned as an Admiral in the Texas Navy.

Ken and his wife Karen loved to golf, fish and be outdoors. They had a shared love of gardening and were known to have the best yard in the neighborhood. Ken always found a way to support and make time for his wife and children and they will miss him dearly.

Ken will live in the hearts of his wife of 36 years Karen; daughters, Kristen Wallace (Brandon), and Kathy Cox (JT); son, Kyle Foreman and many close family members and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store