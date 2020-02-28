|
|
Ken Peters Sr. GRANBURY -- Kenneth Fred Peters, Sr., 87 of Granbury, Texas died February 24, 2020. Ken, son of Milton (Pete) Peters and Anna Smerek Peters, loving and supportive husband of Marty Peters passed away at his home after a long battle with prostate cancer and dementia. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, Crosier Pearson Cleburne Chapel followed by interment at Green Acres Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 28, Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home, Cleburne. Peters served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era and proudly continued his service as a member of The American Legion for 41 continuous years. He served as Cleburne's American Legion Post 50 Commander 2000 2002 and as Lake Granbury American Legion Post 491 Commander 2006 - 2008 in addition to many District, Division and Department offices and committees. He paid tribute to his father's WWI service through his membership in the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 50 in Cleburne. After a short period of factory work, he went into business for himself, beginning a lifetime of entrepreneurship. He continued his family tradition of tavern owner. The clubs he owned and operated from the 60s forward were The Mountaineer, Pirates Cave, Century Room, Tippy's Lounge, Kenneys Club in downtown Fort Worth and opened the Woodworks on Park Place. His careers included managing a clothing store in both Dallas and Fort Worth, crop-dusting, moving and selling mobile homes, paving & striping; installing septic systems; storm cellar sales; commercial rentals; owned both a chicken restaurant in Fort Worth and La Casa Mexican Restaurant in Cleburne and the Granbury Riverboat in Granbury. He built and managed three mobile home parks in Johnson County: Ranch Oaks, Mountainaire and Sunset Mobile Home Park; Colonel Ken Peters was an auctioneer since 1964. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his mother-in-law Tensie Hinson. He survived his very good childhood friends: Joe and Miriam Shuck and Tom Burkhart and George Crawford. SURVIVORS: His wife of 40 years, Marty Peters; son, Ken Peters Jr.; two daughters, Debra Thomason and Marie Peters; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; his older brother, Earl H. Peters; two nieces; two nephews; the mother of his children, (his first wife), Joyce Jones; and a host of friends and fellow Legionnaires, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020