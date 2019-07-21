Home

Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 473-1555
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Kenneth G. Gardner Obituary
Kenneth G. Gardner MANSFIELD--Kenneth Gardner, 58, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, with his family by his side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blessing Funeral Home. Kenneth was a Red Raider through and through. He loved sunshine, NASCAR, and, most importantly, his family. SURVIVORS: Kenneth is survived by his wife, Dolores Gardner; his daughters, Kristin, Kalli, and Kenzie; his granddaughter, Quinn; and his sons-in-law, Remington Harvey and Loren Rice.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019
