Kenneth G. Wilcox FLOWER MOUND -- Kenneth G. Wilcox passed away on May 18, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sat., May 30, J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home. Kenneth was born on September 20, 1933 in Schuyler County, Brooklyn Township, IL to the late Clifford and Echo Wilcox. He is preceded in death by his son, Bernard Wilcox; his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Wilcox; son-in-law, Rodney Williams; and his sister, Margerie Imes. SURVIVORS: His 5 children: Patricia Wood (James), Barbara Williams, Kathleen Kelly (Cris), Michael Wilcox (Shannan) and his sister, Virginia Enbrecht (Wayne). Kenneth had 9 grandchildren: David, Christina, Michael, Mark, Jason, Michael Jr, Tabitha, Jeramy and Kevin; and 13 great-grandchildren.