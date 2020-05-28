Kenneth G. Wilcox
1933 - 2020
Kenneth G. Wilcox FLOWER MOUND -- Kenneth G. Wilcox passed away on May 18, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sat., May 30, J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home. Kenneth was born on September 20, 1933 in Schuyler County, Brooklyn Township, IL to the late Clifford and Echo Wilcox. He is preceded in death by his son, Bernard Wilcox; his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Wilcox; son-in-law, Rodney Williams; and his sister, Margerie Imes. SURVIVORS: His 5 children: Patricia Wood (James), Barbara Williams, Kathleen Kelly (Cris), Michael Wilcox (Shannan) and his sister, Virginia Enbrecht (Wayne). Kenneth had 9 grandchildren: David, Christina, Michael, Mark, Jason, Michael Jr, Tabitha, Jeramy and Kevin; and 13 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Foust & Son Funeral Home
523 S MAIN ST
Grapevine, TX 76051
8174812525
