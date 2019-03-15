Kenneth "Kenny" Grell MANSFIELD -- Kenneth "Kenny" Grell was surrounded by love when our Lord brought him home on March 11, 2019. SERVICE: There will be a service in his memory at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3901 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, Texas 76017 on March 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. followed by a private Celebration of Life afterwards. Kenny was born in Iowa but spent most of his life in Texas. He had a fisherman's heart and was always happiest out by the lake. He loved animals, sports, and everything outdoors. With his passing, we find comfort in knowing this isn't the end. We hold him in our hearts with love, and we know he's "fishin" with the Master of the Sea". SURVIVORS: his loving parents, beloved wife, dearest brother and sister, two cherished children, four ste-children and one grandchild.



