Kenneth H. WillyJanuary 23, 1939 - November 11, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Kenneth H. Willy, 81, a retired Lockheed Martin engineer; passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital.Kenneth was born January 23, 1939 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He attended Oklahoma University and NYU where he earned his Bachelor's and then Master's in Architectural Engineering. Postgraduate, prior to returning to Texas, Ken worked in various engineering firms throughout the greater New York area. In 1980, Ken went to work for Lockheed where he was involved in advanced avionics and the development of the F16.Kenneth was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth, Texas.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lt. and Mrs. Wilford John Willy, U.S. Navy.Survivors: Siblings, Karen Wynn and Wilford John "Bud" Willy, both of Fort Worth; nieces and nephews, Anne Marie Hutchins, Laura Davis, and Buddy Willy; their respective families; and numerous extended family members.