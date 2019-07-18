|
Kenneth A. Hollie FORT WORTH -- Kenneth Arlett Hollie made his transition from earth to Glory on July 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor W. T. Glynn officiating. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: Friends may visit Mr. Hollie Friday, Noon to 4 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, and at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at New Birth Baptist Church for a time of reflections. SURVIVORS: Parents, Barbara Thurman Tropez and Johnnie Hollie Sr. brother, John Hollie (Neloice), sister, Miaya Hollie, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019