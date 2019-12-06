|
|
Kenneth J. Lien ARLINGTON--Kenneth J. (Kenny) Lien, born March 18, 1936 in Los Angeles, Calif., died in Arlington after a 6 year battle with vascular dementia. SERVICE: A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Kenny Lien will be held Monday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Fort Worth CHAPEL, 800 W 5th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102 MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kenny's memory to: Envoy Hospice 1412 W. Magnolia Ave, Suite 100 Fort Worth, Texas 76104 or to Holiday Fund Brookdale Pecan Park 915 N. Fielder Rd. Arlington, Texas 76012 Attn: DeLinda Greene. This fund will benefit all of his wonderful caregiver family at Brookdale where he lived the last year and a half of his life. Kenny's joys in life were family, friends, his career at Indian Rubber Company, jazz music, ice cream and cookies, and anything fast; motorcycles, airplanes and cars! After a motorcycle crash many years ago, a good friend christened him Kenny "Crash". Kenny was a man of few words, but had such a joy for life, that it was hard not to laugh with him and love him. SURVIVORS: Kenny is survived by his wife, Catherine; son, Nels, wife Michele and son Craig; grandson, Steven, wife Katie; great granddaughter Faith; brother, Wally, wife Cindy; his Pack Family in laws and a host of wonderful friends who will all miss him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019