Kenneth John Cannata FORT WORTH--Kenneth John Cannata passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the presence of friends and loved ones. VISITATION: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with a service beginning at 7 p.m., at Keller's Old Town Funeral Chapel. Dress is blue jean casual. Kenneth was born June 11, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. He worked for the city of Keller, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by brother, Anthony Cannata; nieces, Laura and Amy; and nephew, Anthony. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019