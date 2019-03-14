|
Kenneth John Peterson CARROLLTON -- Kenneth John Peterson, 92, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. FUNERAL: will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, housed in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2016 Acton Hwy., Granbury, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps League Foundation. He was born on February 11, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. Kenneth proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was married for 65 years to the late Nelda Ann "Nellie" Peterson. Together they raised two daughters, Beth and Amy. They lived in Granbury, Texas from 1994 until 2017. Kenneth was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Nellie; parents, Elizabeth and John Peterson, his son, Lee Kenneth Peterson, and his sister, Hedy Allen. SURVIVORS: his sister, Margit Meyer; daughter, Beth and son-in-law, Michael Lachin; daughter, Amy Highley and son-in-law, Eric Carlson; grandchildren, Joseph Schick and wife, Libby; Kristin Sparks and husband, Tim; and Samuel and Sophia Highley; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019