|
|
Kenneth Larry Hoaldridge FORT WORTH -- Kenneth Larry Hoaldridge, 71, passed away on Dec 10, 2019 SERVICE: Sat., Jan. 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at EdgePark United Methodist Church 5616 Crowley Rd Forth Worth, Texas 76134 Kenneth Larry Hoaldridge, loving husband, son and lifelong friend, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Sylvia, and several close friends. Even though Larry's fight was short, he fought a courageous battle against Interstitial Lung Disease and fought valiantly to the end. Larry was born in 1948 in Fort Worth to Reagan and Mazie Hoaldridge. He attended the University of Arlington and graduated in 1971 with a degree in Architecture. Afterwards, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a firefighter with the Dallas Fire Department and was a firefighter for 36 years, having retired in 2008. After a lengthy courtship, Larry and Sylvia married in 1975 among family and friends. Larry loved Corvettes: rebuilding, painting, concours-ing and racing. Larry was one of two charter members remaining active in Cowtown Vettes, a Corvette club organized in April 1974. He served as Governor of the Corvette club, as well as Regional Competition Director. Larry will be remembered for his knowledge of Corvettes and other vehicles, along with the love and respect he had for his wife. He will be missed by those who knew him. In addition to the loving care Larry received from his wife, Sylvia, heartfelt thanks go to friends, as well as medical personnel at Kindred Hospital ICU and Hospice Plus personnel. Larry is preceded in death by both of his parents, as wells as various aunts and uncles. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 44 years, Sylvia Hoaldridge, and numerous cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019