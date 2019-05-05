Kenneth Lee McNutt ARLINGTON--Kenneth Lee McNutt, 88, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Still strong in mind, wit, wisdom, and humor, he peacefully joined his wife, Betty, in Heaven. SERVICES: Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, and 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, followed immediately by celebration of life services at noon. Interment: 2 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, at our dad's request, practice Random Acts of Kindness and take your family out to dinner, fellowship and discuss the good times shared together. Kenneth was born in College Springs, Iowa, on June 24, 1930. He was the only child of the late Clay and Gladys McNutt. Kenneth devoted his amazing life to his family, never happier than when he was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. In addition to his devotion to his family, he left a profound mark on many organizations, including Oroweat Food Company, General Foods, Kraft Foods, Hawaii Baking Company, Roman Meal Company, Nevada Baking Company and FIHAI International, Inc. He proudly served as president of the Rotary Club of Pearl Harbor, director of Eagle Scouts of Hawaii, director of the USO of Hawaii as well as a three-time Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow. His legacy of being a positive role model, embracing education, finding the best in people, and meeting a friend wherever he traveled are a few attributes that define his goodness. Kenneth had abundant love for his family, but nothing could surpass his love for his high school sweetheart of 64 years, Betty Jeanne McNutt. We lost one of our greatest advocates, a great father, amazing grandfather/PoPo, and loyal friend to everyone. With heavy hearts we let him go, but with joy in knowing he is celebrating in Heaven with his family who most assuredly welcomed him with open arms. Well done, good and faithful servant. Of you we are most proud. SURVIVORS: Son, Shawn McNutt; daughters, Judy Burcie and husband, Mike, Sandy McNutt, Pam McNutt, Diane McComb and husband, Mike, Jacque Redmon and husband, Jay, Janette Yetter and husband, Gene. Ken was a loving Grandpa/Popo to 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



