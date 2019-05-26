Kenneth Lee Mellina FORT WORTH--Kenneth Lee Mellina died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Dallas at the age of 67. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Independence Hall, Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Ken was born April 24, 1952, in Fort Worth to George and Betty Mae Mellina. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1970. After earning a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry from the University of Texas in 1974, he returned to Fort Worth to begin his career at Petro Chemical Company. He remained in the chemical industry for many years, traveling and working around the world, retiring from Ferro Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio, in 2002. Ken was an excellent chemist, having invented patented chemical processes, later moving into technical sales, and ultimately working on worldwide management software system installations for Ferro. Ken loved music of all kinds, from Bach to the Beatles. He especially enjoyed opera and was an excellent singer. Ken had a special sense of humor. He often entertained friends with hilarious stories, anecdotes, and impersonations. His rendition of bacon frying was unparalleled. His presence will be missed by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived by family members, Richard and Sandy Mellina, Scott and Natalie Mellina, Mary Lowry, Martha Mellina Jones, and David Mellina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary