Kenneth Leon McCleskey, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Kenneth Leon McCleskey, Sr., a loving husband and father, went home to be with his Lord on August 2, 2020, at the age of 84. SERVICE: 2 pm Monday, Travis Ave Baptist Church, 800 W Berry St, Ft. Worth. Visitation: 1 pm - 2 pm Monday, Travis Ave Baptist Church. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Ft. Worth. Kenneth was born on December 16, 1935 in Patilo, Texas. He attended Tarleton State University, Louisiana State University, and Texas A&I University, from which he graduated. Kenneth served in the Army where he attained the rank of Staff Sargent. In his early professional life, Kenneth taught seventh grade mathematics, and worked as an engineering technician for the City of Dallas, General Dynamics, and the Federal Aviation Administration. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Civil Engineering Technician for 26 years prior to his retirement in 1998. Kenneth met the love of his life, Betty June, in 1968. They were married on May 29, 1969, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kenneth loved the Lord and was elected to serve as a Deacon for their church, Travis Avenue Baptist, in 1979. Together, he and Betty June gave a lifetime of faithful service to their church and community, teaching kindergarten Sunday School for 25 years, visiting and praying with those in the hospital, and serving as volunteers on several church ministry committees, including Intercessory Prayer, Baptismal, and Lord's Supper. Kenneth was a kind, caring, gentle man of quite strength. His kindness shone through to everyone he met. Kenneth loved his family above all else, and was a true role model as both husband and father. His focus was always on what he could do for others and he made innumerable people's lives better. He will be deeply missed for all of the goodness he brought into the world and his memory will be cherished always by his family and all whose lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Benson McCleskey, Sr., mother, Eva McPherson McCleskey, and five brothers, Joseph Benson, Jr., Donald Harold, Wendell Gene, George Hampton, and Dale Milton McCleskey. SURVIVORS: Kenneth is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty June Pursley McCleskey, and son Kenneth Leon McCleskey, Jr; and numerous cousins.