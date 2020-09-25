1/
Kenneth Lester Murray
1937 - 2020
May 1, 1937 - September 22, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Kenneth Lester Murray, 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lindbergh Parc Senior Apartments where he was surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of His Life: 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Visitation: His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials: The family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Kenny was born May 1, 1937 in Kewanee, Ill. to Lester and Leona Murray and was raised on a farm near Wyoming, Ill. He graduated from Wyoming High School and enlisted in the army. Upon returning from boot camp, he married the love of his life, Carole Barton, with the honeymoon lasting 65 years. After being honorably discharged from the Army's 24th Signal Core they returned to the Wyoming area to begin his career as a farmer. Kenny and Carole retired to Texas where he lived the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Ronald.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Carole; three children, Michael (Glenda), Cheryl (Randy Ball), and Rodney (Anita); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his twin brother, Keith Murray, and sister, Virginia "Ginny" Milam.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
