1/1
Kenneth Lloyd "Ken" Ingram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lloyd "Ken" Ingram WEATHERFORD--Kenneth Lloyd "Ken" Ingram, 71, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in DeBerry's funeral chapel in Denton, Texas, with a second service at 1 p.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth, with interment to follow. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Denton State School or TWU Athletics. Ken was born in Belton, Texas, on Sept. 18, 1948, to Chrysteen Porter and Maloy Ingram Jr. He married Cene Chamberlain in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 15, 1968. Childhood sweethearts, they attended Brewer High School. He graduated from Texas Wesleyan College in 1972. Ken had a 44-year career in banking across North Texas, ultimately retiring in 2011 from Wells Fargo as its Senior Vice President-Principal I Dallas/Fort Worth Government Banking. Ken was a passionate community servant all of his professional life, serving as a member of the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents and past president of the Denton Rotary Club, as well as on the boards of the Denton State School, Denton County Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center, the Dallas/Fort Worth Board of the American Institute of Banking, and the Fort Worth Board of the Golden Gloves organization. He also served as a councilman for the City of White Settlement. Throughout their 51-year-marriage, Kenneth and Cene were fixtures in the stands, logging thousands of miles traveling to Texas Woman's University softball and basketball games, or University of North Texas football and basketball games. They cheered loudest, though, at their granddaughters' basketball and soccer games. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cene Ingram; and sons, Kelly, Kevin, and Kerry. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived by his son, Corey Ingram and wife, Jenny, of Bridgeport; granddaughters, Delaney and Ashley; sister, Rhuenell Burris and husband, Mike; and brother, Armin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
July 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. He and Cene were good friends from school.
Cheryl and Lee Russell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved