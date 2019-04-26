Home

Kenneth Neil Evans

Kenneth Neil Evans Obituary
Kenneth Neil Evans ARLINGTON -- Kenneth Neil Evans, born June 29, 1945, in Honey Grove, Texas, passed from this life on April 23, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Moore Funeral Home and Memorial Park, located at 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76012. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in honor of Kenneth to the . He was a lifelong resident of Arlington, where he owned Ken Evans Roofing for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, sister and ex-wife. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, son, daughter, stepchildren, grandchildren, siblings, and many other close family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019
