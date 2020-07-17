1/1
Kenneth Norman Adams
1932 - 2020

Kenneth Adams FORT WORTH -- Kenneth Norman Adams, 87, passed from this earth on July 10 to join his wife Margaret forever. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10am in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Masks are encouraged for services. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Tarrant Area Food Bank. Kenneth Norman Adams was born in Cooper, TX on November 2, 1932. After graduating from Detroit High School he enjoyed an all too short Minor League Baseball career. He then joined the USAF for four years. After returning home, Kenneth moved to Ft. Worth where he met and married Margaret Helton of Denton. They were married 52 years until Margaret's passing in 2012. They had one son, Donald McBride and one daughter Brenda. Kenneth worked at and retired from Lone Star Gas Co. after 33 years. He is preceded in death by Wife Margaret; Mother Naomi Conley Hoffman; Step-Father Clarence Hoffman and Stepson Don McBride. SURVIVORS: Kenneth is survived by Daughter Brenda Adams and Suzanne Holden and many cousins, family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
