Kenneth P. Adams FREDERICKSBURG--Kenneth P. "K.P." Adams met his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Grand Ballroom of Morningside Ministries- Menger Springs, Boerne, Texas. A burial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Texas. Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's honor to HCM Foundation at [email protected] or to the . Kenneth was born on the family farm near Tulia, Swisher County, Texas, on June 17, 1929, the ninth of 10 children born to John Henry and Willie Inda Adams. At the age of 17, he entered Texas A&M University in 1946 and upon graduation in 1950 attended UT Medical Branch in Galveston. After medical school, he completed his internship at Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio where he met and married his lifetime companion, Mary Jane Kramp, on Nov. 16, 1954. After completing his internship, he served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in Baumholder, Germany. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Texas to practice family medicine, establishing the Arlington Medical Association with his medical school buddy, Frank Dingwerth. He was recognized as a pillar of the Arlington medical community during his long career as a family practice doctor, delivering over 2,000 babies between 1957 and 1992. Upon his retirement, Kenneth and Mary Jane moved from Arlington to a ranch on the banks of the Pedernales River near Fredericksburg, Texas. Kenneth loved being a gentleman rancher, visiting family, traveling the world, fishing, woodworking, swimming, playing bridge, singing tenor in his church choir, and a bowl of his favorite ice cream. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Adams; parents, John Henry Adams and Willie Inda Smith; sisters, Wanda Hamilton and Glenna Rodden; brothers, Thomas Dwight Adams, Jack Lyndon Adams, J.K. Adams, Rucker Udell Adams, James Henry Adams and William Olen Adams. SURVIVORS: He is survived by a sister, Adell Soots; sister-in-law, Joyce Adams; son, David Adams and wife, Penny Adler, of Alaska; daughter, Julie Schott and husband, Joey Schott, of Fredericksburg; daughter, Penny Adams of Fredericksburg; son, Tim Adams and wife, Lamyai Adams, of Thailand; and his grandchildren, Marta, Adam, Sean, Dean, Rachel, Michelle, Michael and Matthew. Also left to cherish his memory are many nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his dear friend, Nell Norman. The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of Morningside Ministries- Menger Springs in Boerne for their kind support and loving care in his final years. We also wish to thank the staff at Alamo Hospice for their support in this time of need. SCHAETTER FUNERAL HOME Fredericksburg, 830-997-2151 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 9, 2019