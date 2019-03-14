|
Kenneth R. and Velma I. Sanderson FORT WORTH--Kenneth R. Sanderson, 93, of Lawler, Iowa, passed away Jan. 31, 2019, in Fort Worth. Heaven has welcomed another Tough Hombre of the 90th Division WWII 343rd Field Artillery and proud of his military service. Velma (Sandi) I. Sanderson, 88, of Jericho, Iowa, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 2 p.m. Friday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: May be given to s or Folds-of-Honor. Ken graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU). Sandi was employed by Stripling & Cox for 50 years as assistant manager. They were both involved in the Norwegian Society of Texas Troll Hjem Leikarring, West Meadowbrook Neighborhood Association and VFW. Ken and Sandy were married 71 years. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Linda, Pat and Pam; sons-in-law, Johnnie and Lynn; brothers and sisters, JoAnn, Janice, Hazel, Irene, Gladys, Frank, Richard, George, Shirley, and Ed; grandchildren, Brandi and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Katie, Aiden and Logan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019