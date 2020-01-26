|
Kenneth Ray Reaves FORT WORTH--Kenneth "Ken" Ray Reaves, 85, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and faithful friend, recently passed into the Lord Jesus' eternal presence at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth Reaves' name to the SPCA of Texas, spca.org/memorialgiving "A life well lived is a life worthy of imitation." Kenneth, "Ken," was born Oct. 10, 1934, in McKinney to the late James Oscar Reaves and Grace Cottle Reaves. Being raised as the fifth of six children, through the modeling of his father, he learned well what it meant to love others as you would love yourself. In short, Ken loved everyone in his life well. After graduating North Side High School in Fort Worth in 1953, he then proudly served in the Air Force. It was at this time that Ken met and married the love of his life, Paula Jean Holveck Reaves. Ken served as a Master Mason, Tarrant Lodge No. 942, and he later became a Shriner. Whether in the business world, as a meat industry executive, at the Kimbell corporation and then later with W.R. Grace/Sealed-Air Corporation, or in meeting the average "man on the street," Ken treated everyone with high levels of respect. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived and treasured in memory by his cherished wife of 64 years, Paula Jean Holveck Reaves; sons, Mike Reaves and wife, Terri, David Reaves and wife, Sherry; daughters, Rhonda Reaves Albright and husband, Spencer IV, Michelle Reaves Hefner and husband, Steve. Ken was a proud grandfather of eight: Rachael (Landon) and Stephanie Reaves, Lauren (Tyler) and Ally Reaves, Toni and Spencer V (Chelsea) Albright, Jackson and Hudson Hefner; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Brooks.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020