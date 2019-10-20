|
Kenneth Reinbach FORT WORTH-Kenneth Reinbach, 89, passed away at home surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with memorial service at 10 a.m. Burial and reception follow at Laurel Land, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth. Ken was born June 17, 1930, in Waukegan, Ill., to Anna and Carsten Reinbach. Ken and his lovely wife, Evelyn, were married for 65 years and had five children. Ken served as second lieutenant. with the 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion of the 11th Airborne Division in the Korean War. Ken's passion was his children. He enjoyed watching and coaching them at Blue Raider. He loved the water, and his hobbies were hunting and fishing. He was also an artist who enjoyed painting and woodworking. Ken will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of dogs and babies. Ken was preceded in death by son, Steve Reinbach. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Evelyn; sons, Ken Reinbach and wife, Sandy, Chris Reinbach and wife, Roberta; daughters, Debbie Halpenny and husband, Walter, Terri Bucyk and husband, John; grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Katie, Kellie, Patrick, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Caden, Ansley, and Damen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019