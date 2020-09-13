Kenneth "Ken" Royce Neystel

January 26, 1939 - September 9, 2020

Crowley, TX - Kennith "Ken" Royce Neystel, 81, of Crowley and formerly of Clifton, TX, passed away Sept. 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Pastor Amy Alexander will officiate. Burial will be held at the Meridian Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Lawson Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be William Chastain, Andrew Neystel, Alex Neystel, Chris Lane, Bradley Morrow, Braydon Morrow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Davis, Dwain Neystel, and Jeff Blackman.

Ken was born to Orville & Nina Neystel on Jan. 26, 1939 in Meridian, TX. He graduated from Carter-Riverside H.S. and received his Master's degree in Business Administration from TCU. Ken was married to the love of his life, Doris Davis Neystel, on Jan. 9, 1959; they were married for 61 years.

Ken worked for the City of Fort Worth for 19 years, he started as a mail boy and worked his way up to assistant to city manager. He also worked as city manager in Clifton, Palestine, and Benbrook, TX. In Dec. 1995, after almost 19 years as city manager of Benbrook, he retired and moved to the family farm. Even though he retired, he never really retired. He enjoyed his pay phone business and auto part store, Ken's Auto, but most of all he enjoyed working on his cattle ranch. Dr. Seuss said it best: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." That quote embodies Ken for both the way he lived and serves as a reminder of how he would want to be thought of. He lived like he loved, with kindness, loyalty, and a smile to share with whoever needed it. Trustworthy and loyal to a fault, he would give you his last 5 dollars, all the while hoping you would use it to share with someone else. He brought joy with his humor and practical jokes, he was never without an encouraging word or life lesson wrapped up in a story, and those stories will live on forever. He leaves behind a legacy and a family that will be forever grateful for the love he gave.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Orville & Nina Loader Neystel, brother Ronnie Neystel, and infant sister and brother. He is survived by his wife, Doris, his children Scott Neystel and his wife Melissa, Deidre Chastain and her husband Mike Brunet, four grandchildren; William, Andrew, Sarah, and Alex, and three step granddaughters. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scottish Rite for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219, 214-559-5000

Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.





