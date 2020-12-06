1/1
Kenneth Seaman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Seaman
November 27, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Kenneth L. Seaman, 87, passed away on Friday; November 27, 2020, at his home in Granbury.
He was born July 22, 1933 in Mineral Wells (Palo Pinto County), TX to Leroy and Edna Mae Pruitt Seaman.
Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Nancy Lou Boone on May 26, 1955 in Pleasant Valley, Texas.
He is survived by three sons, Barry Seaman and wife Rosa, Brent Seaman, and Brian Seaman and wife Julie; grandchildren, Tiffany Hamlett, Samantha and Cameron Harris and Christopher and Lauren Seaman; great-grandchildren, Lola and Delia Hamlett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Lou Boone Seaman, grandson, Brett Lee Seaman and his brother, Clyde Gene Seaman.
Kenneth will lie in state for viewing from 10am. to 7pm. Monday; December 7, 2020 with his family receiving friends from 5-7pm. Monday at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM. Tuesday; December 8, 2020 at Indian Creek Cemetery in Mineral Wells, (Palo Pinto County) Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Lying in State
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Indian Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved