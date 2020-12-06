Kenneth Seaman

November 27, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Kenneth L. Seaman, 87, passed away on Friday; November 27, 2020, at his home in Granbury.

He was born July 22, 1933 in Mineral Wells (Palo Pinto County), TX to Leroy and Edna Mae Pruitt Seaman.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Nancy Lou Boone on May 26, 1955 in Pleasant Valley, Texas.

He is survived by three sons, Barry Seaman and wife Rosa, Brent Seaman, and Brian Seaman and wife Julie; grandchildren, Tiffany Hamlett, Samantha and Cameron Harris and Christopher and Lauren Seaman; great-grandchildren, Lola and Delia Hamlett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Lou Boone Seaman, grandson, Brett Lee Seaman and his brother, Clyde Gene Seaman.

Kenneth will lie in state for viewing from 10am. to 7pm. Monday; December 7, 2020 with his family receiving friends from 5-7pm. Monday at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM. Tuesday; December 8, 2020 at Indian Creek Cemetery in Mineral Wells, (Palo Pinto County) Texas.





