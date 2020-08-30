1/1
Kenneth Truman Dean
1936 - 2020
Kenneth Truman Dean ARLINGTON--Kenneth Truman Dean passed peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 84 years of age. FUNERAL: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park immediately following the memorial service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's name to Fort Worth Firefighters Museum, P.O. Box 1041, Fort Worth, TX 76114 or The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tarrant County, bgcgtc.org Kenneth was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Boyd, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Fort Worth along with his beloved mother, Mabel; sister, Floella; and dear brothers, Tommy, Troy, Freddie and Donald Ray. Kenneth was a proud Trimble Tech Bulldog, Class of 1955, where he excelled in basketball as an all-city player. Kenneth joined the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1963 and achieved the rank of lieutenant during his 34 years of dedicated service. Most of his career was spent at Station 17 serving his neighbors on the southside of Fort Worth. Kenneth was devoted to his work and touched the lives of many citizens and young firefighters. Kenneth's devotion to the fire service was carried on by two of his sons, Ken Dean and Donny Dean. The Dean family was recently recognized for their combined service of 100 years with the Fort Worth Fire Department. In retirement, Kenneth enjoyed traveling with his loving companion, Darlene Stark; remodeling homes; following high school and college sports; and enjoying Railhead barbecue with special family friend, Charlie Campau. SURVIVORS: Sons, Kenny Dean and wife, Shelda, Donny Dean and wife, Julia, and Randy Dean and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Cheri Dean-Acosta and husband, Abel, Peyton Dean, Brady Dean, Riley Dean and Preston Dean; great-grandchildren, Anthony Acosta and wife, Brittany, Allyssa Acosta and Jonathan Acosta; great-great-grandchildren, Layla, Ava, Colt and Calleigh. Kenneth is also survived by Darlene Stark and her daughters, Jennifer Stark and Nicole Barry and husband, Mark, and their children, Ashley Barry, Carson Barry and Cameron Barry.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
SEP
3
Funeral
09:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
SEP
3
Interment
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
