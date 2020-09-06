Kenneth Wayne Hornbeck

November 27, 1939 - August 25, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - Kenneth Wayne Hornbeck, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Lamesa, Texas on November 27, 1939. Kenneth graduated from Paschal High School and attended Texas Wesleyan University.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Peggy Hornbeck, and children Doug (Kim) Hornbeck, Traci Hornbeck Bayliff, Brian (Cathy) Hornbeck, and brother Joe Hornbeck. He is preceded in death by grandson Jeff Bayliff. He is survived by Grandchildren: Dawn Loper, Jolie (Chris) Miller, Justin (Jordan) Hornbeck, Bryan (Amanda) Galic, Chris Bayliff, Krysta (Clinton) Irwinsky, Jacob (Jazmin) Hornbeck, Nick Loper, Kaytlynn (Jonny) Hornbeck, Gage Spencer, 16 Great Grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be held in private service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.







