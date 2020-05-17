Kenneth Wayne Johnston GRAND PRAIRIE--Ken Johnston passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. SERVICE: A private service for family and close friends was held Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Weatherford, Texas, on May 10, 1933, to Pete and Audine Johnston, Ken graduated from Brock High School in 1950 and married his high school sweetheart, Aline, in 1951. He received his Master's Degree from Texas Wesleyan College. He was a lifelong educator, teaching in Millsap, Texas, before moving to Grand Prairie where he taught at Adams Middle School and was an elementary school principal for many years. He and Aline both retired in 1990 from the GPISD. Ken was a devout Christian and father of four sons, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was an avid patron of Whataburger coffee.