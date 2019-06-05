Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Kerr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Wayne Kerr

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth Wayne Kerr FORT WORTH -- Kenneth Wayne Kerr passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at University Christian Church. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Kenneth's honor to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Cancer research or the . A native of Sulphur Springs, Ken was born on Aug. 11, 1930, to Seth and Mamie Kerr. Ken was a graduate of Texas Christian University. During his senior year, he met the love of his life, Bobbie Nell. The couple got married in 1955. He was the proud father of two daughters. A long-time member of Poly Methodist Church, Ken was on the board and was chairman of the finance committee. Later in life, he became a member of University Christian Church. He began his career with Vandergriff Motors as a salesman. He then moved on to Lone Star Industries where he was the sales manager of the Tarrant County division for 15 years. With a lifelong passion for home building, Ken found his greatest rewards in this profession. In 1979, he established his company, Ken-Four Homes. Alongside his wife, Ken operated the business for over 20 years. An accomplished builder, Ken was involved with a number of home building associations. These include the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association, Texas Association of Builders, and National Association of Builders. Ken also served on the HOW Council of the Builders Association of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. After many years of service, he became president in 1993. In 1996, he was named both Builder of the Year and president of the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association. In his personal life, Ken was a distinguished member of the Moslah Shrine. He was a York Rite Mason and a member of the Worth Commandery. He was a life member of Moslah Motor Corp. He was also part of the Fort Worth Royal Order of Jesters #32. He was honored as a 50-year Master Mason of Tabernacle Lodge 1195. He served on the Herman Smith Scholarship Committee associated with the National Builders Association and was director of the education foundation of Home Builders and the J. B. Sandlin Home Builders Scholarship Committee. Ken had a great love for the outdoors. Though he enjoyed hunting and fishing, his favorite pastime was golf. A longtime member of Colonial Country Club, Ken spent many days on the golf course. During the annual Colonial Golf Tournament, he was named chairman of ticket sales in 1971. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Bobbie; children, Julie (Glenn Davidson) and Jan (Rob Kurz); grandchildren, Danielle (Jared Nelson), Ericka (John Pomponio) and Savanna; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Emma, and Benjamin.



