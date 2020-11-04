1/1
Kenneth Welch
1958 - 2020
Kenneth Welch
February 24, 1958 - October 24, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Kenneth "Kenny" Welch passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in North Richland Hills, Texas after a long struggle with complications from a traumatic brain injury suffered in 2004. He will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, father, friend and colleague to all that knew and loved him. Kenny was born on February 24, 1958 in Malden, Massachusetts to William and Harriet Welch.
Kenny lived in Everett, Massachusetts before moving to Euless, Texas in 1975. In Everett, he attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and Pope John XXIII High School, ultimately graduating from Trinity High School in Euless. He attended The University of Texas at Arlington where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and was working on a Master of Science degree in Psychology. While in school, he was a restaurant manager at Bennigan's where he made many good friends. Growing up, Kenny enjoyed the competition of chess club and basketball in addition to being an avid reader and music fan. Kenny will always be remembered for his huge heart and quick wit by family, friends and all who crossed his path in life.
Kenny is survived by his mother Harriet Welch of Euless, TX; daughter Megan Welch of Sanford, NC; brother, Ronald Keohan of Everett, MA; brother Robert Welch of Prosper, TX; sister Patricia Appe of Malden, MA; brother Stephan Welch of Flower Mound, TX; sister Joanne Vasquez of Dallas, TX and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Welch Jr.
The visitation will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home will be streaming the virtual service live on their Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
