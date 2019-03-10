Kennith W. Read BURLESON--Kennith W. Read, 71, of Burleson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday March 12, Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Vietnam War Museum, PO Box 1779, Weatherford, TX, 76086. Ken's family is deeply grateful to Dr. Allan Kelly, his staff, and the staff at Harris ICU for their expert care and loving support during his brief illness Ken was born June 25, 1947, in Fort Worth, the sixth child of Nora and Clarence Read of Springtown. A graduate of Springtown High School, he attended Tarleton State College in Stephenville. In 1969 he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam with the 538th Landclearing Company, a unit of brave men who cleared the jungles to make them safer for our troops. After returning home in 1970, Ken married Cathie Chandler, and they settled in Fort Worth where they raised their children, Shelley, Daniel and Marissa. During that time, he enjoyed working with SFOA as a referee for high school football games. Ken and Cathie moved to Burleson in 2006. Ken was as an electrician at Withers Electric in the 1970s and with Brown & Root on the construction of the Comanche Peak power plant in the 1980s. He then worked for Humphrey and Associates for 26 years before retiring in 2015. He valued his time at Humphrey and felt blessed to work with such a wonderful group of people. Ken enjoyed long road trips, photography and visiting with family and friends. In 2002 he reunited with some of the men from the 538th, and soon looked forward to attending reunions and helping locate more men from his unit. He hosted the 2013 reunion in Burleson and was proud to achieve the largest attendance at that time. He loved his 538th family, and truly felt of them as brothers. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived by his wife, Cathie; daughters, Shelley Read of Fort Worth, Marissa Shirley and son-in-law, Drew Shirley, of Dallas; son, Danny Read and daughter-in-law, Lisa Read, and grandson, Connor Read, of Burleson; and many nieces and nephews. BROWN, OWENS BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary