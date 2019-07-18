Home

Kenny Ray Williams

Kenny Ray Williams SPRINGTOWN -- Kenny Ray Williams born July 21, 1957, passed away July 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 noon, Sat., 7/20, First Baptist Church, 1204 12th Street, Bridgeport, Texas 76426. Preceded in death by parents, E.L. Williams and Dorothy Williams. SURVIVORS: wife, Brenda Williams; daughters, Jamie Williams and Diana McConnell and her husband, James McConnell; brothers, Charles and David Williams and their families; grandchildren, Brittany, Tiffany, Kristie, Sarah, and Hope; great-grandson, Jasper; and all his nieces, nephews and the entire Williams family.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019
