|
|
Kenson Reeves Vance Jr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Kenson Reeves Vance Jr., 81, of North Richland Hills went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020. BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Alvord Cemetery. Memorial: will be planned at a later date. Pallbearers: Kenson Vance IV, Jacob Mueller, Frank Mueller, Brady Wood and Bill Buckmeyer. Kenson was born Aug. 16, 1938, to Kenson and Louise Vance of Perry, Ga. He married Wanda Neil Heard Dec. 8, 1961. Kenson attended Auburn University and graduated in 1960. He then flew C130s in the United States Air Force and remained in the Air Reserves until July of 1984. He fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot for Delta Airlines in 1969 and retired from Delta in August 1997. Kenson was an amazing father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. His humor and kindness will be missed by all who had the joy of knowing him. Kenson was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Neil Vance of North Richland Hills, Texas; parents, Kenson and Louise Vance of Perry, Ga.; and granddaughter, Katie Lynn Vance of Alvord. SURVIVORS: Sister, Jean Vance; brother, Michael Vance and wife, Connie Vance; brother, Don Vance; daughter, Jana Vance Mueller and husband, Frank Mueller; son, Kenson Vance III and wife, Brenda Vance; grandchildren, Jacob Mueller, Kenson Vance IV and Bria Mueller; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2020