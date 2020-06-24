Kent Lee Martin WEATHERFORD--Kent "King Daddy" Lee Martin, 64, of Weatherford passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, in Weatherford. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., in Weatherford. Burial: Private. Kent was born Sept. 28, 1955, in Portales, N.M. He married Bonnie Ann Thannisch on March 4, 1983. Kent worked for over 33 years as a designer for General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin a career he was extremely proud of. Kent enjoyed outdoor activities, including fishing, skiing, and was an avid golfer. Additionally, he enjoyed BBQ's and going to the casino. Most of all, Kent will be remembered for being a "gentle man" who cherished time spent with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Kent was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie. SURVIVORS: Kent is survived by his son, Brian and wife, Sommer Martin, of Weatherford; his grandchildren, Sierra and Paycen Martin; his brother, Art and his wife, Diane Martin; his nephew and niece, Forrest and Mindy; and his best friends, Curt Bosworth and Terry Warren.