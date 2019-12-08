|
Kerry Gail Gallagher FORT WORTH--Kerry Gail Gallagher, 58, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, with service immediately following at 7 p.m., at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Kerry was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Glenn and Marjorie Martin. The majority of her youth was spent in Texas and Oklahoma. Kerry lived on south side of Fort Worth in the Fairmount area and that is where she met the "boy next door," Danny Mike. Danny Mike and Kerry were married on June 6, 1981, in Fort Worth and moved to the Lake Worth area in 1984 where they raised their children, grandchildren and several extended family members. Kerry never knew a stranger and always made sure everyone had a place to stay and someone to talk to. She will be truly missed. Kerry was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Glenn Edward Martin, and son, Jeremy Michael Gallagher. SURVIVORS: Husband, Danny Mike Gallagher; sons, Jason Mathew Gallagher and wife, Cristina Nicole Gallagher, Joshua Martin Gallagher; mother, Marjorie Grace Burton; brothers, Glenn Paul Martin, Gregory Allen Martin, Andrew Edward Martin; nephew, Bryson Allen Martin; grandchildren, Jayden Mathew Gallagher, Jeston Martin Gallagher, Madison Elizabeth Gallagher, Calvin Nix Gallagher; motherin-law, Syble Crowe; brother-inlaw, Wayne Leonard Gallagher; sister-in-law, Paula and Alvin Meyer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019