Keven Glen Teague WEATHERFORD--Keven Glen Teague, 46, of Weatherford, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Northside Baptist Church in Weatherford. Burial: Memory Gardens in Parker County. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moncrief Cancer Institute or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Keven was born May 16, 1973, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Charles and Peggy Farquhar Teague. He grew up in Lakeside and graduated from Lake Worth High School before joining the United States Navy and serving aboard the USS Guadalcanal, out of Norfolk, Va. After an honorable discharge, he returned home to Texas and joined training class 49 of the Fort Worth Fire Department. Keven was a highly respected captain at the time of his passing, but his career did not define his life. He loved travel, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Most of all, Keven was a loving husband, father, and family man. His family took priority above all else, and Keven rarely missed a soccer game, dance recital, school program, or family gathering. The family would like to thank FWFD Station 16, Chief Davis, and the entire FWFD family for their support. Thanks also to Dr. Keith Argenbright, and to the exceptional staff at Community Hospice for their loving care. SURVIVORS: Keven is survived by his wife, Deedra Reavis-Teague; his son, Rhys; his daughter, Penelope; his mother, Peggy Thomey; his brother, Troy Teague and wife, Marina. He is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.



